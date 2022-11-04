Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $101.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TXRH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $98.43 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $101.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.47 and a 200 day moving average of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,822. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,163,000 after acquiring an additional 432,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 86,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after acquiring an additional 778,961 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

