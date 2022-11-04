dForce USD (USX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,751.00

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $207.01 million and $2,751.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00004798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00035804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00319841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001280 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00019552 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002591 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000315 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99666362 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.