DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for DHI Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.44%.

DHI Group Trading Down 0.7 %

DHX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $257.05 million, a P/E ratio of 133.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DHI Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in DHI Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in DHI Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.