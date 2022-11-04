Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Lowered to $91.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $94.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

