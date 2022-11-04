Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given New GBX 230 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($2.77) to GBX 230 ($2.66) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 266 ($3.08) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.38) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.66) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($2.89) to GBX 240 ($2.77) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Direct Line Insurance Group to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($3.82) to GBX 215 ($2.49) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 270.38 ($3.13).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 198.25 ($2.29) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 199.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 223.85. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 171.70 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 313.70 ($3.63). The company has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 991.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.40), for a total value of £100,800.96 ($116,546.38).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

