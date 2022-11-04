Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Trading 1.7% Higher

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $39.44. 40,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 119,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66.

Institutional Trading of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 981,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,989,000 after purchasing an additional 236,613 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,350,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000.

