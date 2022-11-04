Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Barclays

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

DSEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of DSEY opened at $4.60 on Friday. Diversey has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $715.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.09 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Diversey by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,525,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,273,000 after acquiring an additional 177,255 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Diversey during the third quarter worth $925,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Diversey in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 237.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

