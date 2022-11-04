Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.03-$4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.98 to $1.13 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.77. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

