DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Mizuho

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $87.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.28. 389,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,542. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.04. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.76.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,894.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,224 shares of company stock worth $8,228,134. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,881,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,400 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 80.0% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,280,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,819,000 after buying an additional 2,347,602 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its stake in DoorDash by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.