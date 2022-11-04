DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Lowered to $80.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.03% from the stock’s previous close.

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $47.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.89. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.04.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,049,556.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $23,673,908.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,134. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 0.9% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,901,000 after purchasing an additional 307,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 998,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd now owns 11,534,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,169,000 after acquiring an additional 805,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,394,000 after acquiring an additional 229,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

