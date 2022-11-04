Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DORM. Stephens decreased their target price on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Dorman Products Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DORM traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.28. The company had a trading volume of 65,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,707. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,383.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

