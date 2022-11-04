Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Drax Group Price Performance

Drax Group stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

Drax Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.1782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

