Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$15.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.46.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Shares of DIR.UN stock traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,168. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.51. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$10.25 and a 12-month high of C$17.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 2.92.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

