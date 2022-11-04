Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.26.

Dynatrace Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.93. 29,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,990. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.53, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,004,000 after purchasing an additional 982,941 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,100,000 after acquiring an additional 501,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

