e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $54.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ELF opened at $47.94 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $48.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $383,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 7,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $289,112.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,433.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $383,797.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,157 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,920. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after buying an additional 76,731 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 476.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 36,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 140.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.