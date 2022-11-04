Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.31.
Shares of EMN opened at $76.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.01. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
