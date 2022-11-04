Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.31.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $76.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.01. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,902,000 after acquiring an additional 156,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,875,000 after acquiring an additional 138,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,762,000 after acquiring an additional 63,695 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,695,000 after acquiring an additional 179,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.