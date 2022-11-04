Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.51-$7.61 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.46.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,836,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,235. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.41 and its 200 day moving average is $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $155,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 6.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.