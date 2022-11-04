eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.50.

eBay Stock Up 1.2 %

eBay stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 181,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,649. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59. eBay has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,942 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth $97,288,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 33.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in eBay by 142.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $80,554,000 after buying an additional 1,135,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,664,774,000 after buying an additional 942,074 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

