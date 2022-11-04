ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) and Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Financial Contrast

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) and Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ECB Bancorp and Heritage Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ECB Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Heritage Financial 32.28% 9.67% 1.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for ECB Bancorp and Heritage Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Heritage Financial has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.63%. Given Heritage Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Financial is more favorable than ECB Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ECB Bancorp and Heritage Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heritage Financial $247.45 million 4.77 $98.04 million $2.22 15.14

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than ECB Bancorp.

Summary

Heritage Financial beats ECB Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ECB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. It operates through two full-service banking offices located in Everett, Massachusetts and Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

About Heritage Financial

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans to a range of businesses in industries that include real estate and rental and leasing, healthcare, accommodation and food services, retail trade, and construction. The company also originates loans that are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration; and offers trust services, as well as objective advice. As of January 27, 2022, it had a network of 49 banking offices located in Washington and Oregon. The company was formerly known as Heritage Financial Corporation, M.H.C. and changed its name to Heritage Financial Corporation in 1998. Heritage Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Olympia, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.