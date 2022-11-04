ECOMI 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.06 Million (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One ECOMI token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. ECOMI has a total market cap of $483.40 million and $2.06 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,720.87 or 0.31984235 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012492 BTC.

ECOMI Profile

ECOMI is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

