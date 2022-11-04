Edge Capital Group LLC Has $26.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,099 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $26,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 216,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 134,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.06. 252,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,611. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.