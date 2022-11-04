Edge Capital Group LLC Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at about $124,000.

NYSE:CCEP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.87. 34,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,178. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

