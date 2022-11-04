Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,054 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 7,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.27. 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,627,980. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

