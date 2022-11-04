Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 23,186 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 670.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,646 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Stock Up 7.5 %

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $6.37 on Friday, reaching $91.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586,817. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.