Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,288 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 5,923.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 2.7 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

UL traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,122. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

