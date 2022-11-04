Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 12,430 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.1% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,676. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

