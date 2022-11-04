Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 4,821 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,105,396. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

