Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) PT Lowered to $29.00

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 203.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:EWTX traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,126. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $476.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of -0.23.

Insider Transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson bought 484,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,981,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,293,744.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter A. Thompson bought 484,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,981,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,293,744.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $46,164.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 293,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 114.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 771,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 411,704 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 95.1% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 695,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 339,209 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

