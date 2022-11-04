Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 5.5% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $39,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.13. 81,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,407,597. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,800 shares of company stock worth $7,494,933. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

