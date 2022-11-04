Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 5.5% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $39,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance
EW stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.13. 81,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,407,597. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $131.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,800 shares of company stock worth $7,494,933. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.