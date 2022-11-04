Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $365.57

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $365.57 and last traded at $359.98, with a volume of 13987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $361.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $340.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 83.18% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,032 shares of company stock valued at $170,502,407 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

