ELIS Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 4th. ELIS has a total market cap of $65.79 million and approximately $4.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001582 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,798.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007939 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00040036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00044464 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000425 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00023126 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32890141 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.