EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) EVP Sells $707,950.00 in Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,176.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
EMCOR Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EME opened at $142.34 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
See Also
