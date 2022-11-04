Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,040 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100,750 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Motors were worth $15,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 5.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $119,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in General Motors by 8.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 6.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth $479,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. 514,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,701,389. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

