Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $24.94 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 572,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,493,000 after buying an additional 318,562 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 26.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 9,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.05. 186,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,582,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average of $79.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $153.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.