Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $27.04 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,319 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $27,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 62.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 17.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $34,000.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. 763,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,231,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 145.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

