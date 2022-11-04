Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $65.50 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.9% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $65,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.3% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.8% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 124.2% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 101,625 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 56,292 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,437,476. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,098,072. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.41 and a 12-month high of $353.83. The company has a market capitalization of $238.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.15.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

