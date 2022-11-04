Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $29,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after acquiring an additional 101,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $29.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.77. 91,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,255. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.21. The company has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,660 shares of company stock worth $9,888,017. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.