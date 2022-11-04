Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LPL Financial were worth $22,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $37,502,283.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,391 shares of company stock worth $14,829,906. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.60. 43,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $266.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.05.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

