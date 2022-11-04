Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 13,030 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $16,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,741,000 after purchasing an additional 289,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,626,000 after buying an additional 547,369 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,793,000 after acquiring an additional 37,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 788,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,251. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

