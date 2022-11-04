Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Tops $11.96 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $11.96 million and $295,977.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00092020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00071231 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001862 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00026765 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006837 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,256,105 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

