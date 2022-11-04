Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$25.65 and last traded at C$24.67, with a volume of 1266045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.38.

Enerplus Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69. The firm has a market cap of C$5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.84.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$801.57 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.33 per share, with a total value of C$45,825.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 324,352 shares in the company, valued at C$5,945,372.16.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

