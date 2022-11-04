EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.55-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. EnPro Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.55-$6.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

NPO traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $120.88. 171,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.39. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $121.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.46.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,729,000 after acquiring an additional 35,018 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

