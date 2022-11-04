EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.55-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. EnPro Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.55-$6.90 EPS.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NPO stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.88. The stock had a trading volume of 171,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,451. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $92.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.39. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $121.83.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on NPO. StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 148.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

