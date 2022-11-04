EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.55-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. EnPro Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.55-$6.90 EPS.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

NPO stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.88. 171,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.51. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,729,000 after buying an additional 35,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,477,000 after buying an additional 18,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.