Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $148.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENTG. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Shares of ENTG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 50,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37. Entegris has a 1-year low of $61.87 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.89.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Entegris by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Entegris by 63.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Entegris by 31.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

