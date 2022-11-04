Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.53.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,499. Entergy has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.27 and a 200 day moving average of $113.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Entergy by 458.7% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Entergy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Entergy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

