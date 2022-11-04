Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 642,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $15,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,241,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,237 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,172,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,284,000 after acquiring an additional 342,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

