Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.905 per share by the energy company on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Enviva has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Enviva has a payout ratio of 441.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Enviva to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 381.1%.

Enviva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $59.93 on Friday. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enviva will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

In other news, VP Edward Royal Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.92 per share, for a total transaction of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 265,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,489.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,710.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edward Royal Smith purchased 3,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.92 per share, for a total transaction of $155,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 265,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,489.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 322,866 shares of company stock worth $16,356,874. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Stories

