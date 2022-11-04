EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Citigroup

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EPAM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $419.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.31.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $301.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.16.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after buying an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,301,747,000 after buying an additional 935,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.