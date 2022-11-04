Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target Raised to 376.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 354.00 to 376.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $284.22.

EQNR opened at $37.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 308.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $369,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 45.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 41,511 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

